Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 02:10 PM IST
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MRF Ltd down for fifth straight session

MRF Ltd down for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 142210, down 0.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 4.53% in last one year as compared to a 2.36% slide in NIFTY and a 2.97% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

MRF Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 142210, down 0.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 24558. The Sensex is at 80224.7, down 0.7%.MRF Ltd has lost around 4.78% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25320.3, down 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4186 shares today, compared to the daily average of 6286 shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 34.63 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

