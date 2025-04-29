Market trade sideways; pharma shares slide

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 12.30 points or 0.01% to 80,233.17. The Nifty 50 index shed 18.95 points or 0.08% to 24,309.55.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.12% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.05%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,760 shares rose and 1,916 shares fell. A total of 188 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 2.68% to 17.40. The Nifty 29 May 2025 futures were trading at 24,420, at a premium of 110.45 points as compared with the spot at 24,309.55.
Also Read
The Nifty option chain for the 29 May 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 38.9 lakh contracts at the 24,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 48.6 lakh contracts was seen at 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Pharma index declined 0.83% to 21,727. The index jumped 1.98% in the past trading session.
Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 2.05%), Aurobindo Pharma (down 1.83%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (down 1.26%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.15%), Lupin (down 1.04%), Biocon (down 0.92%), Granules India (down 0.75%), Cipla (down 0.75%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (down 0.65%) and Gland Pharma (down 0.57%) declined.
On the other hand, Abbott India (up 0.29%), Zydus Lifesciences (up 0.21%) and Mankind Pharma (up 0.21%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Hatsun Agro Product slipped 6.18% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 17.52% to Rs 43.01 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 52.15 crore posted in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations rose 9.57% YoY to Rs 2,242.85 crore during the quarter ended 31 March 2024.
Central Bank of India rose 0.94%. The banks standalone net profit jumped 28.02% to Rs 1,033.55 crore, driven by a 7.57% rise in total income to Rs 10,432.56 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Q4 FY24.
Diamond Power Infrastructure added 1.73% after the company secured two orders worth over Rs 230 crore to supply power cables to Rajesh Power Services and Adani Electricity Mumbai.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content