Markobenz Ventures standalone net profit rises 140.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 15.07 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Markobenz Ventures rose 140.00% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 15.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023.15.0703.9800.60-0.030.60-0.030.600.25