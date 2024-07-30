Markobenz Ventures standalone net profit rises 140.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 15.07 croreNet profit of Markobenz Ventures rose 140.00% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 15.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales15.070 0 OPM %3.980 -PBDT0.60-0.03 LP PBT0.60-0.03 LP NP0.600.25 140
