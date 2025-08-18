Monday, August 18, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Marksans Pharma rises as UK subsidiary gets approval for Metformin Prolonged release tablets

Marksans Pharma rises as UK subsidiary gets approval for Metformin Prolonged release tablets

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Marksans Pharma rallied 3.20% to Rs 184 after the company announced that its wholly owned UK-based subsidiary, Relonchem, has received Marketing Authorization for Metformin Hydrochloride Relonchem 500 mg, 750 mg, and 1000 mg Prolonged release tablets

The approval was granted by the UK regulatory authorities, allowing Relonchem to market the widely used anti-diabetic medication in three dosage strengths. Metformin is commonly prescribed for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and is considered a frontline therapy for managing blood glucose levels.

Marksans Pharma is primarily engaged in the business of research, manufacture, marketing and sale of pharmaceutical formulations.

The companys consolidated net profit dropped 34.3% to Rs 58.31 crore despite of 4.97% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 619.98 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 3rd day; auto shares gear up

US dollar index net speculative shorts near four and half year high

Knowledge Marine & Engg jumps on bagging Rs 28-cr order

Indostar Capital Finance gains on appointing Amit Kumar Khan as COO

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

