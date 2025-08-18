Monday, August 18, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US dollar index net speculative shorts near four and half year high

US dollar index net speculative shorts near four and half year high

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

US dollar index speculators added to their net short position to reach levels similar to almost one month ago, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of -6247 contracts in the data reported through August 12, 2025, showing an marginal decrease of -783 net positions compared to the previous week. The net speculative shorts are at their highest in four and half years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

