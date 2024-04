On conclusion of the inspection, the Company has received 5 inspectional observations in form 483. There is no data integrity observation. The Company will work closely with the USFDA and is committed to address these observations comprehensively within the stipulated time.

Marksans Pharma announced that a routine current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection was conducted by the USFDA at the manufacturing facility of the Company located in Vema, Goa, India from 9 April 2024 to 17 April 2024.