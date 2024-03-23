RVNL inks MoU with Airports Authority of India

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the construction of a subway/underpass in Kolkata.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable stayed bridges, institution buildings etc.

The civil construction company reported 6.24% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 358.57 crore on 6.44% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 4,689.33 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip rose 2.17% to settle at Rs 249.80 on Friday on the BSE.

The project involves construction of subway/underpass to connect operational area to the Airport Authority of India residential colony in Kolkata. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 229.43 crore, inclusive of GST.