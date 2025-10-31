Maruti Suzuki India consolidated net profit rises 7.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.79% to Rs 40138.70 croreNet profit of Maruti Suzuki India rose 7.95% to Rs 3349.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3102.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.79% to Rs 40138.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35586.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales40138.7035586.50 13 OPM %12.6714.05 -PBDT6042.306526.30 -7 PBT4339.305140.60 -16 NP3349.003102.50 8
