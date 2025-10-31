Friday, October 31, 2025 | 03:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vedanta standalone net profit declines 79.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Vedanta standalone net profit declines 79.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales rise 7.96% to Rs 19436.00 crore

Net profit of Vedanta declined 79.20% to Rs 2195.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10553.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.96% to Rs 19436.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18003.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales19436.0018003.00 8 OPM %20.1020.69 -PBDT3746.009065.00 -59 PBT2705.008014.00 -66 NP2195.0010553.00 -79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Yen heads for 4% monthly fall amid Takaichi's expansion push

Yen heads for 4% monthly fall amid Takaichi's expansion push

Ask Automotive Q2 PAT jumps 19 YoY to Rs 80 cr

Ask Automotive Q2 PAT jumps 19 YoY to Rs 80 cr

Aptus Value Housing Finance India standalone net profit rises 47.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Aptus Value Housing Finance India standalone net profit rises 47.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit rises 30.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit rises 30.23% in the September 2025 quarter

BEL spurts as Q2 PAT jumps 18% YoY to Rs 1,288 crore

BEL spurts as Q2 PAT jumps 18% YoY to Rs 1,288 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025November Bank Holiday ListThryoid Disorder Fact CheckQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon