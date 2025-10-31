Vedanta standalone net profit declines 79.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.96% to Rs 19436.00 croreNet profit of Vedanta declined 79.20% to Rs 2195.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10553.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.96% to Rs 19436.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18003.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales19436.0018003.00 8 OPM %20.1020.69 -PBDT3746.009065.00 -59 PBT2705.008014.00 -66 NP2195.0010553.00 -79
