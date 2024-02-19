Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd soars 1.38%, rises for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 11537.8, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.72% in last one year as compared to a 24.19% spurt in NIFTY and a 55.81% spurt in the Nifty Auto.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 11537.8, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 22161.15. The Sensex is at 72753.71, up 0.45%. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has risen around 15.7% in last one month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 10.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20423.45, up 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.22 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 11520, up 1.25% on the day. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up 32.72% in last one year as compared to a 24.19% spurt in NIFTY and a 55.81% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.
The PE of the stock is 29.9 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nifty scales above 22,000; auto shares in demand

Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks rise

Indices traded with limited gains; Auto shares rally

IREDA signs MoU with Punjab National Bank

Bosch Ltd soars 2.03%, gains for fifth straight session

Speculative Net Longs In Euro Continues To Fall

IOL Chemicals to commence export of Metformin Hydrochloride in China

Dollar Index Hovers at 104.2 amid Thin Trading

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisMitsubishiDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon