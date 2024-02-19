Sensex (    %)
                        
Bosch Ltd soars 2.03%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 28903.15, up 2.03% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.95% in last one year as compared to a 24.19% jump in NIFTY and a 55.81% jump in the Nifty Auto.
Bosch Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 28903.15, up 2.03% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 22161.15. The Sensex is at 72753.71, up 0.45%. Bosch Ltd has gained around 25.54% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20423.45, up 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32427 shares today, compared to the daily average of 44049 shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 28737.6, up 1.84% on the day. Bosch Ltd is up 58.95% in last one year as compared to a 24.19% jump in NIFTY and a 55.81% jump in the Nifty Auto index.
The PE of the stock is 49.6 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

