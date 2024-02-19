Sensex (    %)
                        
Speculative Net Longs In Euro Continues To Fall

Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Large currency speculators net long positions in the Euro futures market dropped lower, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 52838 contracts in the data reported through February 13, 2024. This was a weekly decline of 9315 net contracts taking net long position to its lowest level in 4 months.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

