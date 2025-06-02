Monday, June 02, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maruti Suzuki India sells 1.80 lakh auto units in May 2025

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki India has recorded 3.2% rise in total auto sales to 180,077 units in May 2025 from 174,551 units sold in May 2024.

While total domestic sales fell by 5.3% YoY to 148,858 units, total exports increased by 79.8YoY to 31,219 units in the month of May 2025.

For the period from April-May of FY 2025-26, the company has registered total sales of 359,868 units, up 5% YoY.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The company had reported 4.3% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 3,711.1 crore despite a 5.9% increase in net sales to Rs 38,848.8 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

 

The scrip fell 1.27% to currently trade at Rs 12161.35 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

