Steel Authority of India Ltd Falls 1.86%

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Steel Authority of India Ltd has added 11.92% over last one month compared to 5.61% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.88% rise in the SENSEX

Steel Authority of India Ltd lost 1.86% today to trade at Rs 126.75. The BSE Metal index is down 0.88% to quote at 30490.86. The index is up 5.61 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vedanta Ltd decreased 1.81% and Tata Steel Ltd lost 1.77% on the day. The BSE Metal index went down 6.79 % over last one year compared to the 9.81% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Steel Authority of India Ltd has added 11.92% over last one month compared to 5.61% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.88% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 55397 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.38 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 167.9 on 03 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 99.2 on 12 Feb 2025.

 

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

