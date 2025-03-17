Monday, March 17, 2025 | 11:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maruti Suzuki India to hike prices from April'25

Maruti Suzuki India to hike prices from April'25

Image

Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki India announced that it will increase the prices of its cars by 4%, effective from April 2025, due to rising input cost and operational expenses.

While the company continuously strives to optimize costs and minimize the impact on its customers, some portion of the increased cost may need to be passed on to the market.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The auto major reported 12.61% rise in net profit to Rs 3,525 crore on 15.51% increase in net sales to Rs 36,802 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

 

The counter rose 0.36% to Rs 11549.65 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

