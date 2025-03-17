Monday, March 17, 2025 | 11:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes soar at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd clocked volume of 7.55 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 19.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39237 shares

Bharti Airtel Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, G R Infraprojects Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 March 2025.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd clocked volume of 7.55 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 19.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39237 shares. The stock gained 1.82% to Rs.349.85. Volumes stood at 46480 shares in the last session.

Bharti Airtel Ltd notched up volume of 8.28 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.05 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.70% to Rs.1,644.25. Volumes stood at 35107 shares in the last session.

 

Elgi Equipments Ltd recorded volume of 1.15 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19358 shares. The stock gained 7.79% to Rs.478.50. Volumes stood at 63676 shares in the last session.

G R Infraprojects Ltd witnessed volume of 21130 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5403 shares. The stock dropped 0.55% to Rs.953.10. Volumes stood at 7460 shares in the last session.

Muthoot Finance Ltd notched up volume of 20479 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5778 shares. The stock rose 3.13% to Rs.2,266.00. Volumes stood at 3127 shares in the last session.

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

