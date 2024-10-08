Business Standard
Maruti Suzuki launches Grand Vitara Dominion Limited Edition

Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) has introduced the Grand Vitara Dominion Limited Edition available in Alpha, Zeta and Delta variants across both petrol and CNG fuel type. The Dominion Edition brings a distinctive touch of style and glory with upgrades that enhance the appeal of the popular SUV. Launched strategically during the festive season along with exciting offers, the Grand Vitara Dominion Edition aims to captivate the customers by offering incredible value through complimentary accessory kits.

The Grand Vitara Dominion Edition provides a range of carefully curated accessory kits that enhance both the exterior and interior. The exterior upgrades include prominent elements such as side steps, rear skid plates, body side molding, and door visors, along with premium car care kit. On the inside, the Dominion Edition offers premium dualtone seat covers, all-weather 3D mats, an interior styling kit, and a host of additional elements that offer enhanced comfort and a more premium cabin experience.

 

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

