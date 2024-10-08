Maruti Suzuki launches Grand Vitara Dominion Limited Edition

The Grand Vitara Dominion Edition provides a range of carefully curated accessory kits that enhance both the exterior and interior. The exterior upgrades include prominent elements such as side steps, rear skid plates, body side molding, and door visors, along with premium car care kit. On the inside, the Dominion Edition offers premium dualtone seat covers, all-weather 3D mats, an interior styling kit, and a host of additional elements that offer enhanced comfort and a more premium cabin experience.
