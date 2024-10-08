Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tur and Urad prices in major mandis down by almost 10% in last three months

Tur and Urad prices in major mandis down by almost 10% in last three months

Image

Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs chaired a meeting with Retailers Association of India (RAI) and major organized retail chains today and discussed the scenario and trends in prices of major pulses. The meeting is timely and significant considering the festive season. Pertinently, mandi prices of most pulses are on declining trend in recent months against improved availability and higher sown area of kharif pulses this year. The Secretary informed that prices of Tur and Urad in major mandis had declined, on an average, by almost 10% during last three months, but retail prices have not seen similar decline. In respect of Chana, decline in mandi prices have been observed in the past one month, but retail prices continue to increase. She pointed out the diverging trends between wholesale mandi prices and retail prices are indicative of increasingly unwarranted margins that retailers are extracting out of the market dynamics. The trends are being closely tracked and necessary measures will have to be initiated if the divergences are found to be widening.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah, Omar, Farooq

Jammu-Kashmir Elections LIVE: Omar Abdullah will be the CM, confirms Farooq after Cong-NC win

AUS W vs NZ W

AUS W vs NZ W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7 PM IST today

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Bhupinder

Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda wins Garhi Sampla-Kiloi by 71,465 votes

UGC

UGC NET Result 2024 delay: Candidates vent frustration on social media

vote, election, voting, Voter, Haryana Election

Assembly polls: 1.48% J-K voters opt for Nota against 0.38% in Haryana

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon