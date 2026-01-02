Friday, January 02, 2026 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki rises as production jumps 34% YoY to 211,939 units in Dec'25

Maruti Suzuki rises as production jumps 34% YoY to 211,939 units in Dec'25

Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki India rose 1.29% to Rs 16,931.55 after the company's total production rose 34.43% to 211,939 units in December 2025 as against 157,654 units recorded in December 2024.

Sequentially, the auto giant's total production rose 0.18% as compared with 211,555 units produced in November 2025.

Passenger vehicle production stood at 208,591 units in December 2025, registering a 34.1% increase from 155,553 units produced in December 2024. Additionally, the production of light commercial vehicles reached 3,348 units in December 2025, up 59.35% year-on-year.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

 

The company reported a 7.9% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,349 crore on a 12.8% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 40,138.70 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 11:44 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon