Friday, January 02, 2026 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Epigral slides after receiving Rs 53-cr income tax demand notice

Epigral slides after receiving Rs 53-cr income tax demand notice

Image

Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Epigral declined 1.60% to Rs 1,241.35 after the company informed that it has received an assessment order and demand notice amounting to Rs 52.52 crore from the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Vadodara.

In an exchange filing, the company said the assessment order pertains to Assessment Year 202223, corresponding to Financial Year 202122. The order was passed under Section 143(3) read with Section 144C(13) of the Income-tax Act, 1961, along with a notice of demand issued under Section 156 of the Act, including applicable interest.

Epigral stated that the assessment order was issued in the ordinary course of assessment proceedings and that it has adequate factual and legal grounds to substantiate its position. The company added that there is no financial impact on its financials, operations, or other business activities arising from the order.

 

The company further said it believes the demand is not maintainable and is in the process of filing a rectification application and an appeal against the order within the prescribed timelines.

The company received the demand notice on 31 December 2025, while the official announcement was made on 1 January 2026, after market hours.

Epigral, formerly known as Meghmani Finechem, is a leading integrated manufacturer of chemicals in India. Epigrals Dahej facility is a backward and forward integrated and automated complex with a well-planned infrastructure. In India, Epigral is the first to set up an epichlorohydrin plant and the largest capacity plant of CPVC. Epigral is also a leading manufacturer of caustic soda, caustic potash, chloromethanes, hydrogen peroxide, chlorine and hydrogen.

The company reported 36% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 51 crore on a 7% fall in total revenue to Rs 589 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vodafone Idea receives Rs 638-cr GST penalty order

Vodafone Idea receives Rs 638-cr GST penalty order

Bulgaria adopts the Euro, becomes 21st member of Euro area

Bulgaria adopts the Euro, becomes 21st member of Euro area

Maruti Suzuki rises as production jumps 34% YoY to 211,939 units in Dec'25

Maruti Suzuki rises as production jumps 34% YoY to 211,939 units in Dec'25

Olectra Greentech rallies as Hyderabad EV plant starts operations

Olectra Greentech rallies as Hyderabad EV plant starts operations

Bansal Wire climbs on strong Q3 volume growth

Bansal Wire climbs on strong Q3 volume growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026ITC Stock PriceUpcoming IPOs in 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateHappy New 2026 WishesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon