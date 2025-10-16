Mastek consolidated net profit declines 24.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.41% to Rs 940.37 croreNet profit of Mastek declined 24.25% to Rs 97.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 128.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.41% to Rs 940.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 867.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales940.37867.39 8 OPM %15.4716.50 -PBDT151.97137.01 11 PBT134.10117.16 14 NP97.45128.65 -24
