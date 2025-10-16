Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 01:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Allcargo Terminals soars as CFS volumes jump 18% YoY in September

Image

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Allcargo Terminals surged 9.83% to Rs 37.10 after the company reported a strong rise in its Container Freight Station (CFS) volumes for September 2025.

The company handled 59.7 thousand TEUs during the month, marking an 18% increase compared to September 2024 and a 5% sequential rise from August 2025. P> The steady growth in volumes reflects healthy trade activity and operational efficiency across Allcargo's CFS network. The company has maintained consistent momentum through FY26, with volumes showing a steady upward trajectory over the past few months.

Allcargo Terminals, demerged from Allcargo Logistics in August 2023, operates as an independent listed entity. It runs one of Indias largest Container Freight Stations (CFS) and Inland Container Depots (ICD) networks across major ports like Nhava Sheva, Mundra, Chennai, and Kolkata. The company leverages its digital platform, myCFS, to offer seamless, contactless logistics services and aims to expand into multimodal logistics parks and terminal ventures.

 

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Allcargo Terminals declined 2.25% to Rs 9.11 crore while net sales declined 1.26% to Rs 187.25 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

