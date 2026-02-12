JMJ Fintech standalone net profit rises 70.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.30% to Rs 5.13 crore

Net profit of JMJ Fintech rose 70.59% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 43.30% to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.5.133.5863.7452.792.431.532.361.461.741.02

