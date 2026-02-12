Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JMJ Fintech standalone net profit rises 70.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 43.30% to Rs 5.13 crore

Net profit of JMJ Fintech rose 70.59% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 43.30% to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales5.133.58 43 OPM %63.7452.79 -PBDT2.431.53 59 PBT2.361.46 62 NP1.741.02 71

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

