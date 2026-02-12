Bafna Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 93.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.37% to Rs 38.29 crore

Net profit of Bafna Pharmaceuticals rose 93.68% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.37% to Rs 38.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.38.2933.197.979.253.412.621.840.961.840.95

