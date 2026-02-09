Mathew Easow Research Securities standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.25% to Rs 0.72 crore

Net profit of Mathew Easow Research Securities declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 13.25% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.720.8363.8985.540.010.030.010.030.010.02

