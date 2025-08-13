Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Matrimony.com consolidated net profit declines 39.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Matrimony.com consolidated net profit declines 39.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Sales decline 4.36% to Rs 115.33 crore

Net profit of Matrimony.com declined 39.87% to Rs 8.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.36% to Rs 115.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 120.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales115.33120.59 -4 OPM %10.7816.70 -PBDT17.6825.70 -31 PBT10.8418.33 -41 NP8.4013.97 -40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

