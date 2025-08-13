Kandagiri Spinning Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.16 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 463.64% to Rs 0.62 croreNet Loss of Kandagiri Spinning Mills reported to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 463.64% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.620.11 464 OPM %-111.29-90.91 -PBDT-1.08-0.29 -272 PBT-1.16-0.37 -214 NP-1.16-0.37 -214
