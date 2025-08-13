Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kandagiri Spinning Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.16 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Kandagiri Spinning Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.16 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Sales rise 463.64% to Rs 0.62 crore

Net Loss of Kandagiri Spinning Mills reported to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 463.64% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.620.11 464 OPM %-111.29-90.91 -PBDT-1.08-0.29 -272 PBT-1.16-0.37 -214 NP-1.16-0.37 -214

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

