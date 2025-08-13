Span Divergent reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 72.73% to Rs 0.96 croreNet Loss of Span Divergent reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 72.73% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.963.52 -73 OPM %-68.757.67 -PBDT-0.060.28 PL PBT-0.330 0 NP-0.17-0.01 -1600
