AIA Engineering consolidated net profit rises 17.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.12% to Rs 1026.01 croreNet profit of AIA Engineering rose 17.51% to Rs 305.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 259.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.12% to Rs 1026.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1004.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1026.011004.74 2 OPM %29.8628.75 -PBDT413.20365.93 13 PBT385.50340.57 13 NP305.02259.58 18
