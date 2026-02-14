Mauria Udyog consolidated net profit declines 11.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.87% to Rs 81.80 crore

Net profit of Mauria Udyog declined 11.48% to Rs 4.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 36.87% to Rs 81.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 129.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.81.80129.577.867.268.088.427.097.584.555.14

