Mawana Sugars consolidated net profit rises 30.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.42% to Rs 342.86 croreNet profit of Mawana Sugars rose 30.99% to Rs 61.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.42% to Rs 342.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 322.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 190.62% to Rs 109.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.74% to Rs 1446.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1355.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales342.86322.19 6 1446.491355.09 7 OPM %25.9125.26 -8.446.68 - PBDT87.2672.31 21 101.6488.39 15 PBT78.4662.66 25 68.0853.04 28 NP61.6747.08 31 109.4237.65 191
