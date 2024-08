From SECI

Advait Infratech has received an order for setting up manufacturing capacities of 200 MW of Alkaline Electrolysers in India under Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) Scheme (Tranche - 1I) by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) on 27 August 2024. The value of the order is Rs 296 crore.