Antara Assisted Care Services inaugurates its first Senior Care Home in Bengaluru

Antara Assisted Care Services inaugurates its first Senior Care Home in Bengaluru

Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Antara Assisted Care Services, a subsidiary of Max Group, has inaugurated its first Care Home in Bengaluru today.
After establishing a strong foothold in North India with 12 years of operation, Antara expanded its services to South India last year, launching operations in Bengaluru and Chennai, which received an overwhelmingly positive response. The new Care Home completes Antara's comprehensive care offerings, encompassing care homes, care at home and products & services for chronic conditions to fully meet the growing demand. The company already has a robust plan of expansion ahead and is looking to operationalise ~ 300 additional beds across 4/5 care homes in FY25.
Antara Care Homes are assisted living facilities featuring a home-like atmosphere with integrated senior care services. The Care Home in Bannerghatta with transition care facilities as well has a capacity of 80 beds curated engagement calendars and nutritionally assisted meals in a homely environment.
First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 3:09 PM IST

