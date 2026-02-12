Max Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 34.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 59.81% to Rs 14258.93 crore

Net profit of Max Financial Services declined 34.76% to Rs 36.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 56.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 59.81% to Rs 14258.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8922.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.14258.938922.670.551.0050.5881.7250.0680.9436.5656.04

