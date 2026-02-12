Max Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 34.76% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 59.81% to Rs 14258.93 croreNet profit of Max Financial Services declined 34.76% to Rs 36.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 56.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 59.81% to Rs 14258.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8922.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales14258.938922.67 60 OPM %0.551.00 -PBDT50.5881.72 -38 PBT50.0680.94 -38 NP36.5656.04 -35
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:13 AM IST