Shringar House of Mangalsutra standalone net profit rises 134.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Shringar House of Mangalsutra standalone net profit rises 134.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 68.37% to Rs 658.86 crore

Net profit of Shringar House of Mangalsutra rose 134.29% to Rs 30.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 68.37% to Rs 658.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 391.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales658.86391.32 68 OPM %6.105.00 -PBDT40.9717.47 135 PBT40.0316.80 138 NP30.1312.86 134

Feb 12 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

