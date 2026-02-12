Shringar House of Mangalsutra standalone net profit rises 134.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 68.37% to Rs 658.86 crore

Net profit of Shringar House of Mangalsutra rose 134.29% to Rs 30.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 68.37% to Rs 658.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 391.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.658.86391.326.105.0040.9717.4740.0316.8030.1312.86

