Indogulf Cropsciences standalone net profit rises 11.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Indogulf Cropsciences rose 11.38% to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.38% to Rs 108.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 98.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.108.5898.3710.5010.3210.016.977.344.974.113.69

