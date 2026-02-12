Adcounty Media India standalone net profit rises 57.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.61% to Rs 20.80 crore

Net profit of Adcounty Media India rose 57.06% to Rs 5.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.61% to Rs 20.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.20.8016.3031.5426.567.134.527.004.435.233.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News