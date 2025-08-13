Max Heights Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1366.67% to Rs 2.64 croreNet loss of Max Heights Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1366.67% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.640.18 1367 OPM %-3.4122.22 -PBDT-0.110.03 PL PBT-0.160.02 PL NP-0.160.02 PL
