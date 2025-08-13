Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 05:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CSB Bank standalone net profit rises 4.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 25.11% to Rs 1040.94 crore

Net profit of CSB Bank rose 4.66% to Rs 118.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 113.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 25.11% to Rs 1040.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 832.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income1040.94832.02 25 OPM %55.3754.16 -PBDT159.52152.43 5 PBT159.52152.43 5 NP118.60113.32 5

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

