Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 17.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 51.21% to Rs 5.25 croreNet profit of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure declined 17.85% to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 51.21% to Rs 5.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.2510.76 -51 OPM %127.2467.47 -PBDT4.815.86 -18 PBT4.805.85 -18 NP3.594.37 -18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content