Mayur Uniquoters standalone net profit rises 16.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.89% to Rs 237.76 croreNet profit of Mayur Uniquoters rose 16.10% to Rs 48.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.89% to Rs 237.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 216.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales237.76216.36 10 OPM %25.0222.16 -PBDT71.9861.85 16 PBT64.6354.71 18 NP48.1041.43 16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content