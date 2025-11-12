Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mayur Uniquoters standalone net profit rises 16.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Mayur Uniquoters standalone net profit rises 16.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Sales rise 9.89% to Rs 237.76 crore

Net profit of Mayur Uniquoters rose 16.10% to Rs 48.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.89% to Rs 237.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 216.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales237.76216.36 10 OPM %25.0222.16 -PBDT71.9861.85 16 PBT64.6354.71 18 NP48.1041.43 16

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

