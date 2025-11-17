Mahalaxmi Rubtech standalone net profit rises 68.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.84% to Rs 29.96 croreNet profit of Mahalaxmi Rubtech rose 68.48% to Rs 5.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.84% to Rs 29.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales29.9623.62 27 OPM %25.4323.16 -PBDT8.535.78 48 PBT7.684.81 60 NP5.883.49 68
