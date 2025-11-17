Galada Finance standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 67.57% to Rs 0.62 croreNet profit of Galada Finance rose 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 67.57% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.620.37 68 OPM %56.4559.46 -PBDT0.130.10 30 PBT0.090.05 80 NP0.070.04 75
