Mayurbhanj Trades & Agencies standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.79% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of Mayurbhanj Trades & Agencies declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 13.79% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.250.2916.0017.240.040.050.040.050.040.05

