Mazda jumps after securing Rs 29-cr MEE & ATFD order

Mazda surged 3.75% to Rs 220 after it has secured a Rs 28.75 crore order from a domestic waste management company for the manufacture and supply of Multi Effect Evaporator (MEE) systems & Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD).
The contract is slated for completion within eight months from the date of approval of technical drawings and documents. The deal does not involve any related-party transaction, and neither the promoters nor promoter group companies hold any interest in the awarding entity.
The order highlights Mazdas expanding presence in the waste management equipment segment and its ability to deliver critical industrial systems on schedule.
Mazda is engaged in the business of manufacturing engineering goods like vacuum products, evaporators, pollution control equipment and manufacturing of food products like food colour, various fruit jams & fruit mix powders, etc.
The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 7.58 crore in Q2 FY26, down 15.6% from Rs 8.98 crore in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations fell 10.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 50.84 crore in Q2 FY26.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content