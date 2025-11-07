Friday, November 07, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MCX registers 29% YoY jump in Q2 PAT; average daily turnover rises to Rs 4.11 lakh crore

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has reported 29% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 197.47 crore on a 31% increase in revenue to Rs 374.23 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

EBITDA for the period under review was Rs 270.19 crore, up 32% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 248.88 crore, up by 30% from Rs 190.99 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

Bullion segment has increased its share in ADT from 44% to 57%, supported by launch of new variants viz. gold mini, gold ten futures. Following the positive response received on the monthly gold options contracts, MCX also launched in coordination with the industry, the silver (30 kg) and silver mini (5 kg) monthly expiry contracts.

 

Average daily turnover (ADT) of futures and options increased by 87% YoY at Rs 411,270 crore.

MCX launched Cardamom Futures Contract (effective from July 2025) with expiry in August, September, October, and November 2025.

MCX launched new Nickel Futures contract (effective August 2025) with trading unit and the delivery unit of 250 kgs and 1500 kgs respectively, effective from the September 2025 expiry contract onwards.

MCX launched monthly Options contracts on the MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index - MCX BULLDEX, covering both Gold and Silver effective October 2025.

Praveena Rai, Managing Director & CEO, MCX said, It gives me great pleasure to share our results of resilient performance.

Our continued growth across product segments and strong participation reflect the confidence that market participants have in MCXs transparent market ecosystem.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

