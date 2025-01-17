Business Standard

Friday, January 17, 2025 | 09:34 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Medi Assist Healthcare Services allots 11,224 equity shares under ESOS

Medi Assist Healthcare Services allots 11,224 equity shares under ESOS

Image

Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Medi Assist Healthcare Services has allotted 11,224 equity shares under ESOS on 16 January 2025. Consequent to this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 35,25,41,950/- (consisting of 7,05,08,390 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5 each) to Rs. 35,25,98,070/- (consisting of 7,05,19,614 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5 each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jubilant Cadista's Salisbury unit undergoes USFDA inspection

Jubilant Cadista's Salisbury unit undergoes USFDA inspection

South West Pinnacle Exploration wins orders of Rs 10.86 cr

South West Pinnacle Exploration wins orders of Rs 10.86 cr

Seven Hill Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Seven Hill Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Metro Brands consolidated net profit declines 3.30% in the December 2024 quarter

Metro Brands consolidated net profit declines 3.30% in the December 2024 quarter

Reliance Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.38% in the December 2024 quarter

Reliance Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.38% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentSaif Ali Khan NewsBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon