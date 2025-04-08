Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Medico Remedies gains after securing Rs 16-cr supply order

Medico Remedies gains after securing Rs 16-cr supply order

Image

Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Medico Remedies rose 2.17% to Rs 57.06 after the company announced that it has secured a government supply order worth Rs 16.31 crore from the Dominican Republic's centralized public health procurement agency.

The company will supply tablets, capsules, and dry syrups, with the completion expected within three months.

Medico Remedies is principally engaged in the pharmaceutical business.

The company's net profit climbed 80.7% to Rs 2.62 crore on a 32.7% rise in net sales to Rs 39.49 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

