Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Medico Remedies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Medico Remedies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd, Khandwala Securities Ltd, Asian Energy Services Ltd and Century Enka Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 February 2025.

Medico Remedies Ltd tumbled 19.99% to Rs 50.7 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd crashed 18.35% to Rs 515.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34630 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4731 shares in the past one month.

Khandwala Securities Ltd lost 13.62% to Rs 20.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 500 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1406 shares in the past one month.

Asian Energy Services Ltd fell 10.21% to Rs 244.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17074 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10331 shares in the past one month.

Century Enka Ltd dropped 9.75% to Rs 537.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6371 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3848 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Tata Motors hits fifteen month low; down nearly 40% in last six months

Volumes jump at Inox India Ltd counter

Orient Tech joins hand with AWS to offer AI services

Power shares slide

Real Estate stocks edge lower

