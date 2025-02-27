Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors hits fifteen month low; down nearly 40% in last six months

Tata Motors hits fifteen month low; down nearly 40% in last six months

Image

Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Tata Motors declined 1.49% to Rs 651.90, extending its losing streak for fourth day in a row.

The stock has fallen 5.51% in four sessions, from its recent closing high of Rs 689.90 recorded on 20 February 2025.

The scip has hit the days low at Rs 648, which is also its lowest level in fifteen months.

In the last six months, the stock has declined by 39.76% while the benchmark Sensex has lost 8.61% in the same period.

On the technical front, the stocks RSI (14) was currently at 32.608. An RSI reading of 70 or above indicates an overbought condition. A reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold condition.

 

Also Read

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; Mid-, Small-Caps slump; breadth 4:1 in favour of losers

Gene Hackman

LIVE news: Hollywood legend Gene Hackman, wife found dead at home

Retirement Plan, Retirement, Pension

Tata AIA Life Insurance's latest NFO offers smarter retirement planning

PAK vs BAN live streaming

Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch PAK vs BAN live match?

PM Kisan Yojana 14th instalment

What beneficiaries of PM-KISAN can do if they haven't got 19th installment?

On the daily chart, the scrip is trading below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving averages placed at 727.57, 779.05 and 893.66, respectively.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses

The company's consolidated net profit declined 22.41% to Rs 5,451 crore despite of 2.71% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 113,575 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Inox India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Inox India Ltd counter

Orient Tech joins hand with AWS to offer AI services

Orient Tech joins hand with AWS to offer AI services

Power shares slide

Power shares slide

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Industrials shares fall

Industrials shares fall

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayBuy now, Pay LaterLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayEnd of EB-5 visaIbrahim ZadranDelhi airport T2 shut
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon